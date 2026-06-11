Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE Updates: CJP rally in Pune today over exam irregularities; Sonam Wangchuk may join

CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has announced a nationwide agitation against the CBSE and NEET exam irregularities. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and hundreds of students are expected to join the protest in Pune. The CJP has alleged repeated failures in the conduct of examinations and demanded accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Track CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates only at Livemint.
The protest is expected to start around 4 pm on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune, Maharashtra. The CJP has demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE's OSM exam evaluation row.
Starting from Pune, the Cockroach Janta Party nationwide protest will later be held across several cities, including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The protest will continue until Pradhan steps down. From June 20, Dipke said, an indefinite sit-in protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Stay with us to catch CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates.
CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest will be held on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune, Maharashtra. The gathering begins at 4 pm.
CJP Pune Protest LIVE Updates: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the launch of the nationwide protest against alleged exam irregularities, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to Dipke, the education manifesto will focus on these points:
Abhijeet Dipke also warned that the protest will continue until the education minister resigns. “We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students,” he said.
"Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues and problems faced by the youth in the country," he added.
The CJP had earlier held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6.