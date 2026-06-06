Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Delhi Police deploys 1,000 personnel, says CJP did not seek permission to gather

Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, and its followers are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, 6 May for a peaceful protest.
Dipke had called on supporters and students to join his protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, as well as the On Screen Marking (OSM) and revaluation controversy surrounding the Class 12 CBSE exams, which has left thousands of students reeling for their final results.
In posts on several social media handles, Dipke said he would fly back from the US to lead the protest.
Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also said he would join the protest if Pradhan does not step down by 5 June.
Originally launched as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, referring to certain individuals as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing last month, CJP has since taken the shape of an organised campaign, with significant followers online.
The Delhi Police has not received any request for permission from CJP regarding its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, even as more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi.
"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.
Police sources said they learnt about the proposed protest primarily through social media posts and messages circulating online, and added that they have yet to receive any formal communication from the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit.
Senior Delhi Police officers held a high-level review meeting earlier in the day to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the planned protest. All district units have been placed on standby, and further decisions are likely after evaluating intelligence inputs and the ground situation, sources said.
Police officers described the situation as 'very dynamic', with assessments being conducted at multiple levels.
Sources said intelligence agencies are also examining reports suggesting possible backing for the proposed protest from certain political groups. Several political leaders are under scrutiny as part of the assessment process, they added.
— Inputs from PTI