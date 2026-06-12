Cockroach Janta Party Protest News LIVE: ‘Cockroaches will crawl in Lucknow’ today seeking Edu min's resignation

Cockroach Janta Party Protest News LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to participate in a student-led protest in Lucknow on Friday, intensifying a nationwide campaign calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.
Dipke stated on social media platform X that he would join students at Eco Garden in Lucknow following earlier demonstrations in Delhi and Pune. The protest will focus on allegations of systemic failures in examination governance, with organisers demanding accountability from the Education Ministry.
In Pune, Dipke had previously launched a broader agitation, presenting an “exam manifesto” that calls for compensation for students affected by alleged paper leaks and examination disruptions. He has argued that widespread irregularities have caused significant distress to candidates appearing for NEET, CBSE, and CUET examinations.
As part of the ongoing campaign, Dipke warned that if the Education Minister does not resign, protestors will escalate their movement with a demonstration in Delhi on June 20 at Jantar Mantar. He also outlined plans to extend protests to multiple cities, including Jaipur, Amritsar, and Bengaluru.
The campaign frames the issue as one of accountability in India’s examination system, with organisers claiming that over one crore students have been affected by alleged administrative lapses. The movement continues to gain momentum as it expands across major urban centres.
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Abhijeet Dipke said he would continue pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities during a protest planned in Lucknow on Friday.
The demonstration, part of a nationwide agitation that began in Delhi, is scheduled to take place at Eco Garden in the state capital, though police permission for the event was not confirmed.
Speaking to reporters outside Lucknow airport on Thursday night, Dipke said the movement had so far seen peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune and would continue in the same manner.
He added that if permission had not been granted, organisers would seek approval from authorities. The CJP, which held a protest in Pune earlier in the week, plans further demonstrations in Amritsar and Bengaluru before concluding with a rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.
Central to the agitation is CJP’s “exam manifesto”, which seeks a set of reforms aimed at protecting students affected by exam disruptions.
It demands compensation of ₹10,000 for candidates in cases of paper leaks, postponement or delayed results, alongside provisions for special trains during large recruitment drives and backup examination dates to ensure cancelled tests are held within 72 hours.
The manifesto also calls for physical evaluation of answer sheets instead of online assessment, age relaxation for affected candidates, mandatory audits of computer-based testing systems, and merit-based awarding of examination contracts.
Dipke said the broader campaign will expand to multiple cities before culminating in a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
India’s viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has launched a nationwide protest campaign, with hundreds of students and young supporters gathering in Pune on Thursday in what the group described as a major expansion of its youth-led movement. The rally at Savitribai Phule Pune University followed its initial large-scale demonstration in New Delhi last week.
The protest called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and Boston University student, said the Pune gathering marked the beginning of a broader national campaign, with planned demonstrations in other cities and a possible return to New Delhi later this month if demands are not met.
Cockroach Janta Party Protest News LIVE: CJP posted an update on their official Instagram page that read, “Cockroaches will crawl in Lucknow on 12th June at 11AM”
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