Cockroach Janta Party Protest News LIVE: ‘Cockroaches will crawl in Lucknow’ today seeking Edu min's resignation

Cockroach Janta Party Protest News LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to participate in a student-led protest in Lucknow on Friday, intensifying a nationwide campaign calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Dipke stated on social media platform X that he would join students at Eco Garden in Lucknow following earlier demonstrations in Delhi and Pune. The protest will focus on allegations of systemic failures in examination governance, with organisers demanding accountability from the Education Ministry.

In Pune, Dipke had previously launched a broader agitation, presenting an “exam manifesto” that calls for compensation for students affected by alleged paper leaks and examination disruptions. He has argued that widespread irregularities have caused significant distress to candidates appearing for NEET, CBSE, and CUET examinations.

As part of the ongoing campaign, Dipke warned that if the Education Minister does not resign, protestors will escalate their movement with a demonstration in Delhi on June 20 at Jantar Mantar. He also outlined plans to extend protests to multiple cities, including Jaipur, Amritsar, and Bengaluru.

The campaign frames the issue as one of accountability in India’s examination system, with organisers claiming that over one crore students have been affected by alleged administrative lapses. The movement continues to gain momentum as it expands across major urban centres.

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