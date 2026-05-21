Cockroach Janta Party’s X account withheld in India, says founder Abhijeet Dipke.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective emerged last week, had broken the internet with over 6 lakh registrations
The platform that started as a joke afterChief Justice of India Surya Kantdescribed young, unemployed Indians as ‘like cockroaches’ has already generated over six lakh registrations and has more followers on Instagram than theBharatiya Janata Party(BJP), the world's biggest political party in terms of physical membership.
The online campaign was started by Dipke on 16 May. Dipke has just completed his masters in Public Relations from Boston Unidersity in USA.
The CJP’s name is a tongue-in-cheek play on India’s ruling party, the BJP, and its website satirically declares itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed.”
The CJP manifesto demands include demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.
The party has 6 lakh registrations. The CLP’s Instagram account has crossed 12.3 million followers, many lakhs more than Bharatiya Janata Party – worlds biggest political party in physical membership. The BJP has 8.7 million followers on Instagram.
(This is a developing story)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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