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Cockroach Janta Party’s X account withheld in India, says founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party’s X account withheld in India

Gulam Jeelani
Published21 May 2026, 12:47 PM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party’s X account withheld in India, says founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective emerged last week, had broken the internet with over 6 lakh registrations

The platform that started as a joke afterChief Justice of India Surya Kantdescribed young, unemployed Indians as ‘like cockroaches’ has already generated over six lakh registrations and has more followers on Instagram than theBharatiya Janata Party(BJP), the world's biggest political party in terms of physical membership.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective emerged last week, had broken the internet with over 6 lakh registrations

The online campaign was started by Dipke on 16 May. Dipke has just completed his masters in Public Relations from Boston Unidersity in USA.

The CJP’s name is a tongue-in-cheek play on India’s ruling party, the BJP, and its website satirically declares itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed.”

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The CJP manifesto demands include demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.

The party has 6 lakh registrations. The CLP’s Instagram account has crossed 12.3 million followers, many lakhs more than Bharatiya Janata Party – worlds biggest political party in physical membership. The BJP has 8.7 million followers on Instagram.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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