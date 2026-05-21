Cockroach Janta Party: The trigger, manifesto, and future of India’s newest political satire movement

Abhishek Dipke, 30, had just completed his master’s in public relations from Boston University in Massachusetts, USA when an oral remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing allegedly compared young unemployed Indians to ‘cockroaches' went viral across India.

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Dipke, who moved to the United States for higher studies in 2023, responded by announcing a new platform for all the ‘cockroaches’ out there. He invited people to sign up through a Google Form shared on X.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party’s X account withheld in India

“If you wish to join, hit the link below. Eligibility criteria: • Unemployed • Lazy • Chronically online • Ability to rant professionally,” Dipke wrote, seemingly unaware of the viral movement the post would eventually spark.

Within hours, Dipke says he got 15,000 registrations in the Google Form. Soon the name campaign came to be known as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). It had a twitter handle, an Instagram page and a website.

Five days after the post, the online campaign with the unofficial party name, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has become one of the biggest Indian political campaigns on the internet in recent years.

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The party has 6 lakh registrations CJP’s Instagram account has crossed 13 Million followers, many lakhs more than Bharatiya Janata Party – worlds biggest political party in physical membership. The BJP has 8.7 million followers on Instagram.

CJP’s X handle with 200K followers has, however, been withheld in India in response to a legal demand on 21 May.

As CJP grows by leaps and bounds on the Internet, CJI Kant has, in the meantime, distanced himself from the comments, saying he was misquoted. But what started as a joke, as Dipke says, has now become a full-fledged political movement on the internet.

The NEET connection? Dipke’s internet joke appears to have struck a chord with young Indians. According to Dipke, nearly 94 per cent of the campaign’s followers are from India.

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The virtial campaign rose close on the heels of the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG medical entrance examination earlier in May, affecting nearly 2.3 million registered students, followed by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a widespread paper leak orchestrated via WhatsApp.

CJP has demanded fixing accountability, including the resignation of India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What is the CJP Manifesto? The CJP’s name bears uncnny resemblance with the BJP, India's ruling party since 2014. Its website drscribes itself as the ‘Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed.’

The CJP manifesto demands include a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats during elections.

The CJP manifesto demands include demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.

“The response we got is the manifestation of the frustration that India’s youth are feeling. It is primarily because they think no political party would think about them. They are feeling the heat of rising costs of living and unemployment,” Dipke told LiveMint from the US.

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Inspired by Gen Z protests in Bangladesh, Nepal? Many in India started comparing it with Gen Z-led protests, which have toppled governments in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh in recent years.

In September 2025, large-scale anti-corruption protests took place all across Nepal, predominantly organised by Gen Z students. The situation escalated, with protests against public officials and vandalism of government and political buildings taking place throughout the country.

On 9 September 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with a few government ministers, resigned. A new government led by former rapper Balendra Shah came to power in Nepal in March.

A similar youth-led violent protest led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in August 2024.

But CJP founder Dipke has written off these comparisons.

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“Let me make this absolutely clear, do not insult or underestimate the Gen Z of India by making such comparisons. The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for. They understand their constitutional rights and will express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means,” he said.

Support and criticism TMC politicians Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad were among the first mainstream politicians to extend their support for the party, apart from many celebrities in Bollywood like Anurag Kashyap and Konkona Sen Sharma joining the social media buzz.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has also supported CLP. Yadav wrote on X ‘BJP बनाम CJP’ which means BJP vs CJP. Uttar Pradesh is going to polls next year.

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Apart from virtual support, there were some reactions on the ground as well.

Youth volunteers dressed as cockroaches cleaned parts of the Yamuna in the national capital. Instead of reacting only on social media, they carried out the protest on the banks of the river, the lifeline of the national capital.

The CJP faced it share of criticism too. Some called it AAP product by bringing up Dipke’s past working as a volunteer with Aam Aadmi Party before 2022. Others wondered if an online campaign could have any impact on ground with some asking how many people would even vote for it, if CLP decides to become a political party.

Some online users suggested that CLP has just turned a joke into an online moment and actually not done anything substantial.

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Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party is beyond a joke now, says founder Abhijeet Dipke

"This is what they call—becoming a martyr by clipping your nails. Bro's sitting in America and taking "risks" on Instagram. What a spectacle. Here in India, people are speaking out against the government's shitty policies, facing FIRs, going to jail, but they never make a show of it. Narcissism is a virus, it quickly takes root in the mind," a user wrote.

What next?

Let me make this absolutely clear, do not insult or underestimate the Gen Z of India by making such comparisons. The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for.

As Dipke responds to comments and reactions online, he says he has already staryed inviting feedback on what next. For now the X handle is gone. The website has over 6 lakh registrations and Instagram has over 13 million followers. This is huge in online space.

“We are planning something. May be I come to India. It will depend on the feedback that we get,” he told Mint in recent interview.

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About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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