Cockroach Janta Party to pay tribute to NEET aspirants who ended their life to ‘govt’s incompetence' after ‘paper leak’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced a candlelight gathering at Jantar Mantar on June 22, saying the event would honour students who allegedly lost their lives due to what it described as government failures linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.

It urged supporters to join the programme at 5:30 PM and bring candles as a show of solidarity with students.

"Today at Jantar Mantar, we are lighting candles in memory of every student who lost their life to government’s incompetence which led to NEET paper leak. 5:30 PM. 22 June. Jantar Mantar. “Come with a candle, let’s stand for our students!” CJP said on X.

The nationwide re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 concluded on Sunday across India and 14 overseas locations. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance test, which was conducted at 5,440 centres under extensive multi-layered security arrangements aimed at ensuring the integrity of the examination process.

CJP Jantar Mantar protest The CJP continued its protest at Jantar Mantar for a third straight day on Monday, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak on May 3. The day began with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanking volunteer Mohd Junaid who has been assisting with juice and snack packets distribution for students who have been sleeping overnight at the protest site, according to CJP.

The demonstration, which started on Saturday afternoon, carried on through the night, with protesters remaining at the venue amid a police presence.

Volunteers were seen providing food and drinking water to participants as the sit-in extended overnight. On Sunday, Dipke said the agitation would continue on Monday and called on farmer organisations and the general public to lend their support to the movement.

The protest site saw chants, speeches and cultural programmes throughout Sunday, with supporters applauding, playing daflis and singing patriotic songs. Organisers said the gathering had grown to more than 200 participants by the evening.

Dipke renewed his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing the government of failing to ensure accountability in the examination controversy.

The CJP founder also called for compensation for the families of students who were allegedly driven to suicide following the paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the examination.

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On Sunday, he appealed to authorities not to block access to the protest venue and sought the restoration of water supply to public washrooms. Protesters had earlier complained about disruptions to basic amenities, although they later said access to drinking water had been restored.

The CJP said its protest would continue until its demands are met, with organisers expecting farmer groups to join the agitation later in the day. The demonstration is taking place under heightened security, with police personnel deployed at the venue and barricades erected around the protest site.