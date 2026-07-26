Cockroach Janta Party's celebration reel goes viral, reaches 120 million views in 10 hours

A celebration reel posted by the Cockroach Janta Party has crossed 120 million views in 10 hours, showing how quickly the youth-led movement is gaining attention on Instagram.
The reel was shared after the movement’s recent political success and quickly attracted millions of viewers. Around 10 hours after it was posted, the video had crossed 120 million views and received nearly 10 million likes.
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was triggered by a courtroom remark likening protesting youth to 'cockroaches,' which fueled outrage and became a symbol of resistance among students and activists.
The CJP's celebration reel gained 120 million views in just 10 hours due to the movement's recent political success and its active engagement on Instagram, appealing especially to youth.
CJP celebrated Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a significant victory after mounting political pressure and sustained protests demanding accountability and reform in the education system.
Social media, particularly Instagram, played a crucial role by allowing the CJP to connect with millions of young people and quickly amplify their message during protests and celebrations.
Participating in movements like the CJP can be beneficial for students seeking accountability in education, as collective action can lead to significant political changes and reforms.
The numbers show the growing reach of the CJP on social media. Instagram has become one of the movement’s main platforms for sharing its message and connecting with young people.
The CJP began as a youth-led movement during protests over examination irregularities and wider concerns about accountability. It has since built a large following online. Reuters reported that the movement gained 22 million Instagram followers within days, showing how quickly its online presence grew.
Crossing 120 million views within 10 hours is a major achievement for any political movement, especially one that depends heavily on social media to reach young people.
However, views and likes do not necessarily show how many people support the movement. They only show how many people watched or interacted with the content. Online popularity does not always translate directly into political support or participation.
The rapid growth of the reel nevertheless shows how political communication in India is changing, with social media playing an increasingly important role.
The CJP’s success online comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram videos have also attracted record levels of engagement.
One of his reels reportedly crossed 303 million views within 24 hours, setting a new global record for an Instagram reel.
The popularity of both types of content has further highlighted Instagram’s growing importance as a platform for political communication.