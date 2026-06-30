Amid CJP protest, BJP chief Nitin Nabin says India's Gen Z are nation builders, not ‘tukde tukde’ mindset

In an indirect attack on Cockroach Janata Party, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin has alleged that the ‘virus and cockroach people’ are a gang that wants to divide the country. Only BJP workers can teach a lesson to such people that want to divide the country, Nabin said.

"Parties like virus and cockroach are coming into the country. These are people who want to make the country hollow. There is a need to pay attention to these virus and cockroach people. The gang wants to divide the country," Nabin said, addressing BJP's booth presidents in Warangal as part of his three-day visit to Telangana.

Later in his interaction with students the Viksit Bharat Students Conclave held in an educational institution in Hyderabad, Nabin said the Gen Z are youth who constructively build their careers and contribute to national growth, not those who question the country's Constitution and culture.

“No one is asking what Gen Z really wants. Today, some opposition forces want to incite the youth by copying so-called Gen Z movements from other countries. But Indian youth are not anti-establishment. Indian youth do not believe in anarchy. They believe in nation building”.

"Those with a 'tukde tukde gang' mindset, who raise divisive slogans and challenge the country's Constitution, culture and soul cannot be India's Gen Z, he said.

The BJP president's three-day visit to Telangana concludes on June 30.

CJP Protest Day 10 “Those who are trying to incite the youth must understand that Indian youth will never allow foreign forces or negative agendas to dictate India’s future," Nabin said without naming any particlar party or individual, according to multiple media reports and news agencies.

Nabin's comments assume significance amid an ongoing protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The agitation led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has been demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks and other student-related issues. The protest began on 20 June.

Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunder strike at the same venue since Sunday, 28 June.

“Earlier, the image of Kashmir youth was linked to stone pelting. But in the Modi era, the youth of Kashmir are moving forward in education, sports and national service. Today, Kashmir’s youth are winning on the cricket field, competing in Ranji, and making the nation proud. “The real Gen Z,” he said, “is not the stone pelter, but the nation builder.”

Earlier the BJP chief said India’s demographic dividend is its ‘biggest strength’.

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Indian youth do not believe in anarchy. They believe in nation building.

“Through initiatives like Start-Up India and many other schemes, Modiji has created opportunities to integrate the youth into the journey of building a developed India,” Nabin said, adding that the youth must have faith in themselves. “They must work hard, remain focused and believe that they are not just beneficiaries of India’s growth but active builders of Bharat’s future," he said.