'Cockroach’ remark, 37-day CJP protest and Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: A timeline of historic youth-led movement

A controversial courtroom remark eventually grew into one of India's largest youth-led protest movements, culminating in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on July 25. Fuelled by outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for accountability and education reforms, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) evolved from an online satirical campaign into a nationwide movement.

Here's a timeline of the key events that shaped the agitation: May 3: NEET-UG 2026 paper leak triggers nationwide outrage The controversy began after alleged irregularities and a paper leak surfaced during the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later cancelled the exam, ordered a re-test and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a probe. The episode sparked nationwide protests by medical aspirants and intensified demands for accountability within the education system.

May 13: CBSE OSM row adds to pressure Soon after CBSE declared Class 12 results on May 13, students flagged alleged discrepancies in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, claiming missing pages, blurred answer sheets and unmarked responses. The controversy deepened after technical glitches affected the re-evaluation process, placing further pressure on the Education Ministry.

Mid-May: 'Cockroach' remark sparks online movement

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What triggered the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement? ⌵ The CJP movement was triggered by the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on May 3, which led to widespread outrage and protests among medical aspirants demanding accountability in the education system. 2 Why was Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation significant for the protestors? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was significant for protestors as it represented a victory against government inaction regarding the NEET paper leak controversy and symbolized the power of youth-led movements in demanding accountability. 3 How did the 'cockroach' remark influence the protests? ⌵ The 'cockroach' remark made by Chief Justice Surya Kant galvanized students, who reappropriated the term as a symbol of resistance, marking the beginning of a nationwide movement demanding reform and ministerial accountability. 4 Should students continue to engage in protests for education reforms after Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Yes, many in the movement believe ongoing protests are crucial to ensure comprehensive education reforms, address remaining demands, and hold the government accountable for its promises made during the agitation. 5 What were the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party during the protest? ⌵ The main demands of the CJP included the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, examination reforms, accountability for the NEET paper leak, and compensation for families of students who died by suicide related to the controversy.

A courtroom remark by Chief Justice Surya Kant, in which protesting youth were widely perceived to have been likened to "cockroaches", triggered outrage on social media. Students embraced the term as a symbol of resistance, laying the foundation for what would soon become a nationwide movement.

May 16: Abhijeet Dipke launches the Cockroach Janta Party Us-return communication graduate Abhijeet Dipke formally launched the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), turning an online campaign into an organised youth movement. Within weeks, the group's social media platforms attracted millions of followers, with demands centred on examination reforms, transparency and Pradhan's resignation.

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June 6: Jantar Mantar becomes protest headquarters After returning from the United States, Dipke led the first major CJP gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Students, parents and competitive exam aspirants demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, marking the beginning of continuous protests in the national capital.

June 21: Re-NEET conducted under heightened security The re-conducted NEET-UG examination was held under extensive security arrangements involving central and state agencies. Although the examination concluded peacefully, protesters maintained that administrative measures alone were insufficient and continued to seek political accountability.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: CJP withdraws stir

June 28: Sonam Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28 in support of students affected by the NEET-UG paper leak. His entry into the movement significantly expanded its national reach, with Wangchuk demanding education reforms, accountability and dialogue with the Centre.

July 16: Protests spread across India As the movement gathered momentum, demonstrations spread beyond Delhi to several states. The CJP increasingly positioned the agitation as a broader campaign for education reforms, employment opportunities and greater government accountability.

Also Read | CJP ends protests after Pradhan resigns, govt accepts demands

July 18: Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest site after health deteriorates As his indefinite hunger strike entered its third week, Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police on July 18 after doctors reportedly raised concerns over his deteriorating health. He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted for medical treatment amid signs of severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.

Officers in plain clothes used large white sheets and bedsheets as a curtain wall to block public view while shifting him during early morning.

The move drew sharp criticism from the CJP, which alleged that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed to weaken the protest. His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, later approached the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer to a private hospital, while CJP leaders maintained that the agitation would continue despite his hospitalisation.

July 20: 'Chalo Sansad' march ends in clashes The CJP's Chalo Sansad’ march turned tense as protesters attempting to move towards Parliament clashed with security personnel near barricades. Delhi Police had imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) ahead of the march, citing security concerns during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Police used tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse the crowd after clashes broke out.

Police said 60 protesters and 118 police personnel were injured in the clashes, while the CJP claimed that around 150 demonstrators were hurt. By Thursday, senior officials and medical personnel told the BBC that at least 300 people, including protesters and police personnel, had been admitted to hospitals, with the majority of those requiring medical treatment being protesters.

Delhi Police claimed that some demonstrators tried to breach security arrangements, whereas CJP alleged that excessive force was used against protesters.

July 21-24: Talks with Centre fail to break deadlock The Centre held multiple rounds of negotiations with CJP representatives, but discussions failed to produce a breakthrough as protesters insisted that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remained non-negotiable.

July 23: Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his indefinite hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre that his key demands would be addressed.

He announced his decision shortly after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around midnight on Thursday and conveyed the government's commitments.

Also Read | Shekhar Suman slams police brutality during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

July 23-24: Modi's unconventional midnight reels On the nights of July 23 and July 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released back-to-back late-night social media videos addressing the examination crisis. While he announced measures including fast-track courts, stricter anti-paper leak laws and reforms to the examination system, protesters criticised the videos for not addressing their principal demand for Pradhan's resignation. The reels quickly became a focal point of online debate during the final phase of the agitation.

July 24: New Education Secretary takes charge as NTA acts against officials TK Anil Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre, took charge as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education on July 24.

On the same day, the NTA intensified its action in the NEET-UG paper leak case by terminating the services of 47 officials, as per PTI. Authorities also said legal and criminal proceedings would be initiated against some of those found responsible.

July 25: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns Facing mounting political and public pressure, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, saying he was stepping down in the larger interest of students. Protesters celebrated the announcement as a landmark victory for the youth-led movement, although CJP leaders said the agitation would continue until compensation was provided to families of students who died by suicide and action was taken against police personnel over the July 20 crackdown.

July 25: CJP withdraws stir The CJP announced the withdrawal of its 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar in "good faith" after Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers and the organisation received assurances from the government on its remaining demands. The discussion was held the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, satisfying the CJP's demand to avoid government offices or ministerial residence.