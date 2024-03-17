Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej said he thought ‘it would be a good idea to stay at a no-frills business hotel by the Tata companies’, but unfortunately, turned out to be a bad experience for the second time

Three-time Grammy award winner and the UN Goodwill Ambassador (UNCCD) Ricky Kejhas shared his bad experience after staying at a budget hotel near Mumbai airport. Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Kej said that the hotel had not only "untrained staff", but also "cockroaches in the room, faulty plumbing, non-existent laundry pickups, dirty toilet drains". The music composer said, that in the past, he had a similar experience with the hotel, however, he thought of giving them a "second chance."

"Currently staying at @stayatginger Ginger Hotel at the Airport in Mumbai. Thought it would be a good idea to stay at a no-frills business hotel by the @TataCompanies, being a huge fan of Tata. Bad experience once in the past, tried giving them a second chance. Unfortunately - untrained staff right from the check in counters, cockroaches in the room, faulty plumbing, non-existent laundry pickups, dirty toilet drains, Etc. I really hope they improve.. for the sake of the group," Kej wrote on X.

Sharing a video of a cockroach in his room, the music composer shared another post, "A happy wandering cockroach in my room @stayatginger hotel at Mumbai Airport. I was told it would be a single occupancy room. Hahhaha".

Room key deactivated after social media post Sharing his harrowing experience at the Mumbai budget hotel, Kej added that after he posted the same on X, the hotel staff deactivated his room key. " The folks at @stayatginger

have deactivated my key. Rude, threatening service, complacency.. and now vengeance. There seems to be a huge culture problem with Ginger Hotel at the Mumbai Airport," he wrote.

'Fictitious' bill after checkout In another tweet, sharing a photo of a laundry bill, the renowned musician wrote, "This saga just does not end! Just checked out of the @stayatginger hotel at Mumbai Airport. After all the drama, tweets, and some pseudo apologies from staff, I receive this Laundry bill which is completely fictitious!"

“Yesterday I did call for laundry at 2pm - NO ONE ARRIVED AT MY ROOM TO PICK UP LAUNDRY. I waited 45 min and gave up. So there was NO Laundry done! For your own good, @stayatginger and @TataCompanies, please investigate staff, look through cctv footage and please figure out how are these continuous lapses in operations, efficiency and service happening. Who is responsible (is it just some staff who is disgruntled?) and what needs to be done to restore trust in this brand.."

Hotel responds to Ricky The hotels took note of the social media tweets and apologised for the inconvenience caused during his stay. "Dear Ricky, please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused during your stay. We are investigating the matter with urgency. Your feedback is invaluable, and a member of our team will reach out soon. Regards."

Netizens reaction The social media post of the renowned musician having 39.8k followers on X went viral and has received 131 reactions from netizens till now.

“I wonder why you choose @stayatginger this place is not for people like you. It's a low budgeted hotel for upper middle class like us, I usually stay in it so have experienced it in Ginger Nashik", wrote a user.

"Very brave to choose Ginger. Even normal folks don't dare tread there," reacted another user.

"No proper lighting, matchbox size rooms. Total harassment," commented a user.

