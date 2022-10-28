'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital

In an interview with the PTI news agency, Dr Sangeet Agarwal consultant, Head and Neck Onco Surgery at the hospital said, "During the last so many years of practice, I have operated more than 250 such cases of huge thyroid tumours but this was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm".