'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital

Doctors in Delhi have removed a coconut-sized tumour from a man's throat. A 72-year-old farmer from the Begusarai district of Bihar was facing difficulties in breathing and swallowing food for the last six months, the hospital said in a statement.
Doctors in Delhi have removed a coconut-sized tumour from a man's throat. A 72-year-old farmer from the Begusarai district of Bihar was facing difficulties in breathing and swallowing food for the last six months, the hospital said in a statement.
The problem aggravated to such an extent that his quality of life was hampered.
The problem aggravated to such an extent that his quality of life was hampered.
Subsequently, the man was brought to the Department of ENT and Head, Neck Onco Surgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last month.
Subsequently, the man was brought to the Department of ENT and Head, Neck Onco Surgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last month.
In an interview with the PTI news agency, Dr Sangeet Agarwal consultant, Head and Neck Onco Surgery at the hospital said, "During the last so many years of practice, I have operated more than 250 such cases of huge thyroid tumours but this was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm".
In an interview with the PTI news agency, Dr Sangeet Agarwal consultant, Head and Neck Onco Surgery at the hospital said, "During the last so many years of practice, I have operated more than 250 such cases of huge thyroid tumours but this was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm".
Dr Agrawl said the biggest challenge was to save the voice of the patient while removing the tumour.
Dr Agrawl said the biggest challenge was to save the voice of the patient while removing the tumour.
The bilateral vocal cord nerves were saved successfully, he added.
The bilateral vocal cord nerves were saved successfully, he added.
The trachea (windpipe) was compressed due to which a special technique for anaesthesia had to be applied, the doctor said.
The trachea (windpipe) was compressed due to which a special technique for anaesthesia had to be applied, the doctor said.
"In such types of huge tumours, preservation of calcium and maintaining parathyroid glands is also a big challenge. We were able to successfully preserve all four parathyroid glands," he said.
"In such types of huge tumours, preservation of calcium and maintaining parathyroid glands is also a big challenge. We were able to successfully preserve all four parathyroid glands," he said.
The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck. It releases hormones that control metabolism.
The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck. It releases hormones that control metabolism.
The thyroid gland lies in front of the throat, which is also called Adam's apple.
The thyroid gland lies in front of the throat, which is also called Adam's apple.
The surgery took about three hours.
The surgery took about three hours.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.