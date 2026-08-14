Coffee, shower, dance, then theft: Varanasi thief’s bizarre break-in before ₹4.71-lakh KTM getaway—here's what happened

A late-night burglary at a vehicle showroom in Varanasi took an unusually leisurely turn when the intruder allegedly spent hours inside the premises before making off with a new motorcycle.

Instead of leaving immediately after entering the Triumph automobile showroom, the thief reportedly stayed for nearly four-and-a-half hours. During that time, he allegedly made himself coffee, took a shower, played music and even danced inside the premises.

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The bizarre break-in eventually ended with the man riding away on a brand-new KTM motorcycle valued at around ₹4.71 lakh, leaving showroom employees and police baffled by the unusual sequence of events.

What happened? Showroom general manager Rohit Kumar Singh stated employees closed the premises and left at around 10 pm on Monday, according to India Today. A KTM motorcycle, purchased just three months earlier, was parked inside with its key still in place.

Around 11.30 pm, a young man in a white shirt and jeans reportedly appeared outside the showroom. As rain started falling, he allegedly pulled down a banner and used it to shield himself before taking out a cutter and attempting to break through the glass entrance.

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After working on the glass for nearly 36 minutes, the man finally gained entry at around 12.06 am.

What followed was far from a typical burglary. Rather than immediately searching for valuables, he reportedly turned on the reception computer and spent time twirling in the revolving chair. He then took a bottle of cold water from the refrigerator and made himself a cup of hot coffee.

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The intruder then headed to the showroom’s washroom and took a shower before laying his wet clothes across a motorcycle to dry.

His unusual behaviour continued as he opened a cover meant for a new bike and draped it around himself like a lungi. He then played music through the showroom computer and reportedly danced for some time.

Before making his escape, the man changed into a branded T-shirt and cap from the showroom. He then turned his attention to the motorcycle he appeared to have targeted.

At around 4 am, he reportedly started the manager’s KTM motorcycle and rode away from the showroom.

The burglary was discovered the next morning after the security guard spotted the broken glass at the showroom and informed the manager. CCTV cameras had recorded the intruder’s movements throughout the night.

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Police, along with a forensic team, visited the premises and launched an investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Verma said officers were analysing the CCTV recordings and fingerprint evidence to establish the suspect’s identity and trace the stolen motorcycle.

Netizens react The viral video has garnered more than 4 lakh views.

One of the social media users said, “RAW should seriously consider picking him up for dhurandar's role.” Another tagged UP police, saying, “this is an open challenge for you all.” A third user joked, “A person who enjoys the work he does, always thrives.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Coffee, shower, dance, then theft: Varanasi thief’s bizarre break-in before ₹4.71-lakh KTM getaway—here's what happened