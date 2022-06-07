COVID can affect you in many ways. And, one of the significant side effects is losing your sense of smell and taste. This particular symptom was most seen among the patients who were infected with the Delta variant. However, most of the patients recovered from it within a month or two, but some continued to suffer from the symptoms long after the initial recovery. Read on to understand why some patients how long COVID can also affect your sense of smell and taste and how it can affect your life.

