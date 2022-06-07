A quarter of the patients, who have lost their smell because of Covid, do not get it back for months after the initial recovery
COVID can affect you in many ways. And, one of the significant side effects is losing your sense of smell and taste. This particular symptom was most seen among the patients who were infected with the Delta variant. However, most of the patients recovered from it within a month or two, but some continued to suffer from the symptoms long after the initial recovery. Read on to understand why some patients how long COVID can also affect your sense of smell and taste and how it can affect your life.
What is long COVID?
Some COVID patients may develop certain complications that could torment them for months. Doctors term these symptoms as long COVID.
How Long COVID can affect your sense of smell and taste?
One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 is loss of sense of smell and taste. And, a quarter of the patients, who have lost their smell because of Covid, do not get it back for months after the initial recovery. Such syndrome for the long term is known as parosmia. It is a smell disorder that makes sense of smell distorted.
Why it can affect one's quality of life?
Parosmia can affect one's life in severe ways in the long term. Imagine living with a condition where you are eating food but unable to enjoy it because it no longer smells the same. For example, coffee that smelled extremely refreshing at one point might smell like burning trash after COVID.
Or maybe there is something burning at home, but you are completely oblivious of it as you can smell it. "The nose allows us to smell what we eat, what we drink, to connect with the outside world," Joaquim Mullol, who heads up a smell clinic in Barcelona's Hospital Clinic, as quoted by AFP.
"We detect things that can be dangerous, like gas, spoiled food. When we remove that, the person is cut off from the world."
Is there any cure?
The loss of sense of smell due to COVID can be regained through "smell training". It is a long and slow process that involves sniffing different odours over a period of months to retrain the brain to recognise different smells.
