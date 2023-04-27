Coforge crosses $1 bn revenue milestone employees gifted with Apple iPad

The company's gross revenue increased by 5.6 per cent to ₹2170.0 crore in the March quarter against ₹2055.8 crore in Q3FY23. The IT solution provider's banking, financial services and insurance segment remained insulated from the ongoing banking crisis. Moreover, the company's exposure to regional banks in the US remained unaffected. The company had earlier stated that its exposure to US banking sector is limited and it didn't see the crisis affecting its performance.