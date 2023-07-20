Coforge bags record deals of $531 mn in June quarter

Coforge bags record deals of $531 mn in June quarter1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Of the two large deals signed in the quarter, Singh said they are five-year deals of $300 million and $65 million each in total contract value (TCV).
New Delhi
Delhi-headquartered mid-cap software services firm Coforge Ltd announced record quarterly deal bookings as part of its June quarter results announced on Thursday.
Revenue for the quarter grew 2.7% sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms to ₹2,221 crore, while net profit jumped 44% to ₹165.3 crore mainly due to the lower base of the year-earlier quarter when it incurred a one-time expense.
While some analysts said the company largely met Street expectations, others said it fell marginally short. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin declined 3.86 percentage points sequentially to 14.9%.
Coforge said it recorded record quarterly deal bookings of $531 million, with two deals of more than $50 million in the banking and financial services (BFS) sector. The total executable order book for the company stood at $897 million, while attrition dropped a further 80 basis points sequentially to 13.3%.
Sudhir Singh, chief executive of Coforge, said the company remains on track to achieve its revenue growth guidance of 13-16%, and expand operating margin by 50 basis points, in FY24.
Of the two large deals signed in the quarter, Singh said they are five-year deals of $300 million and $65 million each in total contract value (TCV).
Coforge achieved $1 billion in FY23 and Singh said at the time that it aims to reach $2 billion in revenue by FY28.
The mid-cap IT services segment is expected to outperform large-cap peers in FY24, driven by sector-specific capabilities—as opposed to the broad-based range of clients that large firms such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys offer.
On Thursday, Infosys announced 1% sequential revenue growth for the June quarter, which was largely within analyst expectations. However, the company revised its FY24 growth guidance to 1-3.5%, underwhelming analysts.
Shares of Coforge Limited closed at ₹4,812.95 apiece on Thursday, down 1.29% in intraday trading.
