Coimbatore girl assault-murder case: CM Vijay assures tough action as two arrested after widespread outrage—10 updates

A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed in Coimbatore, sparking shock and widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu. She had been missing since Thursday evening and was later discovered dead in Coimbatore on Friday.

Coimbatore girl's assault-murder case: Top 10 updates Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday assured strict action after strong protests from the opposition over the incident. Describing the incident as “horrific,” Chief Minister Vijay said such inhuman and unforgivable acts would not be tolerated. "I share my deepest condolences with the family of the girl," he mentioned in a statement, according to PTI. Referring to the arrest of the two accused, he said the Tamil Nadu government would take strong action to ensure that those involved in such heinous crimes against women and children face strict punishment under the law. He added that all necessary steps would be taken without delay.

2. Police said a 33-year-old man K Karthi, a native of Nagapattinam district and an acquaintance of the victim's family, accused of sexual assault, has been arrested under the POCSO Act and other charges, including murder, while his alleged accomplice has also been taken into custody for criminal conspiracy.

3. The girl, who was playing outside her home under the jurisdiction of Sulur Police Station near Coimbatore, went missing around 5 pm on May 21, according to the police. A complaint was lodged by 8:30 pm the same day, following which a case was registered.

4. They added that five special teams were immediately formed and efforts to trace the child were stepped up. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined, and technical tools were also used to aid the investigation.

5. West Zone Inspector General of Police RV Ramya Bharathi said that when the accused Karthik attempted to flee, police teams cornered him inside an apartment. In the process of escaping, he jumped from the first floor and suffered fractures in his right arm and leg. He is receiving treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

6. An official police statement said that during the investigation, the main accused admitted to having lured the girl, sexually assaulted her, and then strangled her to death in a coconut grove near a pond. The statement further added that R. Mohan (30), who allegedly assisted in the crime, was arrested for aiding the accused and has been sent to judicial custody.

As per the report, the police official noted, “The arrest was made within 24 hours of receiving the phone call. Initially, it was a girl missing case and later turned into a sexual assault and murder case.”

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7. Opposition leaders, including DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, strongly condemned the incident and called for stringent action.

Describing the crime as deeply shocking, Udhayanidhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition, said the brutal incident has shaken the entire nation, adding that calls for justice are being raised from all directions.

Palaniswami stated, "This government must demonstrate seriousness not only in mere publicity measures regarding women's safety but also in creating robust and effective protection systems. It must act not as a "reels" government but as a real government."

"While strongly condemning this inhuman crime, I also demand that the perpetrators be given the strictest punishment under the law, and that this government take immediate and firm actions to ensure the safety of women and children in such a way that incidents like this never occur again," the former CM added.

8. The crime took place in a secluded area on a private farm located beside a large lake RV Ramya Bharathi said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing and efforts were being made to file the chargesheet at the earliest, speed up the trial, and ensure justice for the victim and her family.

9. The National Commission for Women said it has taken cognisance of the abduction and murder of the 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, about 500 km from Chennai, and has sought a detailed Action Taken Report from the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police within seven days.

10. The Commission condemned the incident strongly and directed the Tamil Nadu authorities to carry out the investigation with utmost urgency and sensitivity.