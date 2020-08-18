COIMBATORE : Police have registered a case against the management of a leading jewellery store here under the Epidemics Diseases Act, as 58 workers there tested Covid-19 positive in the last two days.

Police have registered a case against the management of a leading jewellery store here under the Epidemics Diseases Act, as 58 workers there tested Covid-19 positive in the last two days.

According to police, a customer was tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday last, following which nearly 90 workers there had undergone testing and the results showed 58 tested positive in the last two days.

According to police, a customer was tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday last, following which nearly 90 workers there had undergone testing and the results showed 58 tested positive in the last two days. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The jewellery shop was temporarily closed for violating the Act, they said.

All those infected by the virus were admitted to different hospitals and Covid Care Centre in the city.

With over 50 people contracting the infection, the health department appealed to customers who had visited the shop in the last one week to undergo testing.

The department lodged a complaint late Monday evening against the management for negligence and also under the Epidemics Diseases Act for turning the shop as major cluster for Covid-19, police added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.