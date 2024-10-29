Coimbatore news: Engineering student jumps off hostel’s 4th floor believing he has superpowers, suffers injuries

In a tragic incident in Coimbatore, a 19-year-old engineering student jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel building, believing that he had “superpowers”.

The student was identified as A Prabhu from Mekkur village near Perundurai in Erode district.

The incident took place on Monday at around 6.30 pm. Prabhu was on the fourth floor of the students' hostel and a group of students were chatting with each other on the veranda of the premises.

Prabhu suddenly jumped off the fourth floor of the hostel and directly hit the ground.

He has sustained fractures in his hands and legs and also suffered injuries on his head.

Soon, other students rushed Prabhu to Karpagam Hospital at Othakkalmandapam.

Later, he was shifted to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore city for further treatment.

He was pursuing his third year of BTech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) at Karpagam College of Engineering at Myleripalayam near Malumichampatti in Coimbatore district, and was staying at the college hostel.

According to police, Prabhu believed that he had superpowers like superheroes and could jump from any building.

He used to often talk about the superpowers with his roommates.

He had also told them that someone had performed black magic on him last week.

