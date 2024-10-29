Coimbatore news: Engineering student jumps off hostel’s 4th floor believing he has superpowers, suffers injuries

  • The student was identified as A Prabhu from Mekkur village near Perundurai in Erode district.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Karpagam College of Engineering at Myleripalayam near Malumichampatti in Coimbatore district.
Karpagam College of Engineering at Myleripalayam near Malumichampatti in Coimbatore district.

In a tragic incident in Coimbatore, a 19-year-old engineering student jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel building, believing that he had “superpowers”.

The student was identified as A Prabhu from Mekkur village near Perundurai in Erode district.

Also Read | Kerala News: YouTuber couple Priya and Selvaraj found dead at their home

The incident took place on Monday at around 6.30 pm. Prabhu was on the fourth floor of the students' hostel and a group of students were chatting with each other on the veranda of the premises.

Prabhu suddenly jumped off the fourth floor of the hostel and directly hit the ground.

He has sustained fractures in his hands and legs and also suffered injuries on his head.

Also Read | Delhi news: JEE aspirant jumps to death after failing to clear exam

Soon, other students rushed Prabhu to Karpagam Hospital at Othakkalmandapam.

Later, he was shifted to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore city for further treatment.

He was pursuing his third year of BTech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) at Karpagam College of Engineering at Myleripalayam near Malumichampatti in Coimbatore district, and was staying at the college hostel.

According to police, Prabhu believed that he had superpowers like superheroes and could jump from any building.

Also Read | Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

He used to often talk about the superpowers with his roommates.

He had also told them that someone had performed black magic on him last week.

Last week, in a brave rescue in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, two men saved a mentally challenged man who was attempting to jump from a high-rise building.

A viral video of the incident shows the man dangling from a high-rise building at the Supertech Capetown residential society in Sector 74, Noida.

A resident saw the man clinging to the balcony of the common stairs and raised an alarm, prompting others to rush out.

The man’s entire body was dangling outside the balcony, with his hands holding onto the edge of the concrete railings.

Two men from below floors quickly came to his aid, grabbed him and pulled him back to safety.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCoimbatore news: Engineering student jumps off hostel’s 4th floor believing he has superpowers, suffers injuries

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.