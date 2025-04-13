Coimbatore pastor John Jebaraj arrested for sexually assaulting minors, was hiding in Munnar

Coimbatore pastor D John Jebaraj was arrested from Munnar in Kerala for sexually assaulting two minor girls at his residence a year ago.

The 37-year-old was the pastor of King Generation Prayer Hall in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and is known for his Christian concerts nationwide.

According to a Times of India report, a special team of the Central All-Women Police arrested him on Saturday.

The TOI report, citing sources, said John Jebaraj misbehaved with two girls, aged 17 and 14, at a party he threw at his GN Mills residence on 21 May 2024.

However, the incident only came to light after 11 months after the family members of one of the girls talked to the police about the sexual assault.

Charges against Coimbatore pastor John Jebaraj Coimbatore pastor John Jebaraj has been booked under Section 9 (l) (m) (aggravated sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Central All Women Police had received a complaint from one of the victims on April 5.

However, according to the TOI report, the pastor had not indulged in a penetrative sexual assault against the two minor girls.

Coimbatore pastor John Jebaraj's arrest The Police told TOI that pastor John Jebaraj had escaped to Tamil Nadu's neighbouring state – Kerala. However, a special team led by Inspector Arjun Kumar traced his whereabouts at Munnar and arrested him on Saturday evening.

Jebaraj was brought to the all-women police station at Kattoor in the city in the early hours of Sunday and is scheduled for a hearing soon before the POCSO special court judge R Nandhinidevi.

Gurdaspur pastor Jashan Gill arrest for rape Earlier this week, self-styled pastor Jashan Gill, who was on the run for two years after being accused of raping a 22-year-old woman, surrendered before a court in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Gill surrendered following the arrest of his brother and sister by police.