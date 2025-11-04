Coimbatore sexual assault case: 3 held for attacking college student near airport; shot in leg while fleeing

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a college student near Coimbatore International Airport – a case that sparked political outrage, sending shockwaves across the country. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed the arrest of three accused in the Coimbatore sexual assault case and said they were shit in the leg as they tried to escape.

The three accused have been identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran.

“The accused were trying to escape from the spot when the police had to shoot them in the leg in Vellakinaru, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city,” Coimbatore City Police Commissioner confirmed, ANI reported.

All three accused have been admitted to Coimbatore Government Hospital after sustaining injuries in the encounter, during which a head constable was also hurt. The investigation is currently underway.

The unidentified miscreants attacked and chased away the male friend of the 19-year-old college student and allegedly sexually assaulted her on November 2 night at a secluded spot, police said.