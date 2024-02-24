No worry about waking up at 5am! Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to start off at new time
Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: The change in train timings came as a relief of passengers who had expressed inconvenience over the departure time of 5 am.
The timing of the Vande Bharat Express train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru has been changed. The train will now depart at 7:25 am, instead of 5 am, from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and reach Karnataka's capital Bengaluru at 1:50 pm.
