Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: The change in train timings came as a relief of passengers who had expressed inconvenience over the departure time of 5 am.

The timing of the Vande Bharat Express train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru has been changed. The train will now depart at 7:25 am, instead of 5 am, from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and reach Karnataka's capital Bengaluru at 1:50 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The change in train timings came as a relief of passengers who had expressed inconvenience over the departure time of 5 am, Hindustan reported on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the Railway Board wrote a letter to the South-Western Railway and the Southern Railway regarding this. It said that the railway ministry approved the proposal to change the timing of (20641/20642) Bengaluru Cantonment-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train.

“The change in timing may be given effect from an early convenient date," the Hindu reported while citing the letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

J Sathish, the former member of the divisional railway users’ consultative committee and director of Kongu Global Forum, told the Hindu that the Railways could also explore the scope for reducing travel time by at least half an hour in both directions.

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on December 30 last year. Since then, passengers have reportedly complained that it is difficult for them to reach the station at 5 am to catch the train. The task was even tougher for the elderly.

People also complained about the shortage of public transport services in the early hours. They said the cab rides were expensive for early morning services.

It was speculated that the Railway Board would tweak the timings of the train when the bookings were halted during the last two weeks of January, and restored on February 1.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!