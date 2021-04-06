Coinbase investigating transaction delays on its financial platform

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Users can turn traditional assets and currencies into tokens, which can then be transferred to other users of the platform.
Last week, the exchange said it had received approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the Nasdaq, marking a tacit regulatory approval for the cryptocurrencies traded on its platform and a victory for advocates of digital currencies.
The San Francisco-based company, which opted for a direct listing instead of an initial public offering, plans to start trading on April 14.
Coinbase was valued at around $68 billion in the private market, thanks to a surge in mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin , the world's largest virtual currency.