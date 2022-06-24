CoinDCX founders reassure investors, say ‘ready for crypto winter’1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 12:51 PM IST
- Your funds are completely safe with us, CoinDCX continues to operate as usual, its CEO said
Listen to this article
Reassuring investors' faith amid the tougher times in the crypto market, Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX founder Sumit Gupta in a note to the community said that he and Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, are extremely bullish that they will get through this difficult time too.