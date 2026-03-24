A lower court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday granted bail to co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX—Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal—who were wrongly arrested in an impersonation case.
CoinDCX fraud: What unfolded during 96 hours from founders' arrest to bail
SummaryAfter a scam, FIR, arrest, and court proceedings, the founders were found to have been wrongly arrested.
A lower court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday granted bail to co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX—Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal—who were wrongly arrested in an impersonation case.