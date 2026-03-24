CoinDCX fraud: What unfolded during 96 hours from founders' arrest to bail

After the first meeting in July 2025 at Thane’s Amber Cafe, Singh began selling crops from his agricultural land to fund his investment. In August, he paid ₹20 lakh in cash. He was also made to meet impersonators of Gupta and Khandelwal in a bid by the scammers to convince him. Online transfers made by Singh were to various accounts, including Vinayak Enterprises, a company that was not identified further in the FIR. Mint could not independently ascertain its identity.