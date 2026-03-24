CoinDCX fraud: What unfolded during 96 hours from founders' arrest to bail

NEW DELHI : A lower court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday granted bail to co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX—Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal—who were wrongly arrested in an impersonation case.
NEW DELHI : A lower court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday granted bail to co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX—Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal—who were wrongly arrested in an impersonation case.
The bail was granted after the court found that the people arrested weren't the actual perpetrators in the scam, three people directly aware of the case told Mint. Mint also saw a copy of the order released on Tuesday.
The bail was granted after the court found that the people arrested weren't the actual perpetrators in the scam, three people directly aware of the case told Mint. Mint also saw a copy of the order released on Tuesday.
Ashish Brijkishore Singh, a 42-year-old insurance advisor, filed the first information report (FIR) against Gupta and Khandelwal on 16 March after he and two of his aides were duped by a group of six individuals of ₹71.6 lakh. Mint has also seen a copy of the FIR.
According to the Thane court’s verdict, Singh claimed at the hearing that Akash Rana, one of six people he had accused of stealing his money, had returned the full amount to him and his aides after the FIR was filed.
Singh also said Gupta and Khandelwal were not the people he had met, thus leading to the founders’ arrest as part of what the company has claimed was an impersonation scam.
“The sessions judge determined on Monday that the people involved in the impersonation scam were not the real founders, a fact that the victim admitted in court after seeing Gupta and Khandelwal in person. This has caused a serious trauma and damage to their reputation, and the company's priority remains their safe discharge and return after this bizarre case,” the person said, on the condition of anonymity.
The plot thickens
One of the three persons cited above said a team of officers from the Mumbra Police Station arrested Gupta and Khandelwal from Bengaluru on 20 March because Singh had claimed that they were involved in the fraud.
The second of the three officials said the arrest was made because the FIR alleged the fraud was committed by the founders. Law enforcement authorities presented the founders before a magistrate who remanded them to three days of police custody for investigation, the official added.
According to the person, during the hearing, the complainant was asked whether the CoinDCX founders present in court had defrauded him. But the complainant said they were not the ones who duped him and that the money had been returned to him through an out-of-court settlement.
“The complainant has not been picking up calls from the police since the hearing,” the person added.
Mint's multiple calls to Singh and the Mumbra Police Station went unanswered.
A spokesperson for CoinDCX on Monday said in a statement that the case was ”filed as a conspiracy against CoinDCX by impersonators posing as founders and cheating the public at large”.
“The entire conspiracy falsely claims that funds were transferred in cash to third-party accounts, which have no relation to CoinDCX. Brand impersonation and related cyber frauds are an increasing concern in India’s digital finance ecosystem, and we strongly condemn such actions," the statement read.
The scam
An individual identified as Akash Rana promised Singh “significant financial profits” if Singh invested ₹28 lakh to open a franchisee outlet of CoinDCX, according to the FIR.
After the first meeting in July 2025 at Thane’s Amber Cafe, Singh began selling crops from his agricultural land to fund his investment. In August, he paid ₹20 lakh in cash. He was also made to meet impersonators of Gupta and Khandelwal in a bid by the scammers to convince him. Online transfers made by Singh were to various accounts, including Vinayak Enterprises, a company that was not identified further in the FIR. Mint could not independently ascertain its identity.
At the time of bail, none of the accounts that Singh made transfers to could be linked with Neblio Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CoinDCX’s holding company, or either of the two founders.
“Fraudulent actors created a fake website, coindcx.pro, and falsely represented themselves as CoinDCX to deceive an individual. CoinDCX’s official platform remains coindcx.com, and the fraudulent site has no affiliation with the company or any of its entities,” the company spokesperson said in an emailed response to Mint on Tuesday.
Singh further claimed that he was offered monthly returns of up to 12% by owning a CoinDCX franchisee. The account opening process continued until November, after which he also looped in his aides, Ajend Singh and Mandan Singh, to invest ₹25 lakh and ₹20 lakh, respectively. The latter invested their sums on 20 February.
A month afterwards, Singh and his aides realized the scam and filed the police complaint.
A legal practitioner said arresting the people accused in the FIR is a proper procedure, since cash was used in this case.
"An investigation is necessary into the matter, especially because physical cash was paid by the complainant. While bank transactions can be tracked, accounts can be frozen to recover money, there needs to be an investigation by law enforcement authorities for physical cash," said Rohit Tulpule, a Pune-based criminal lawyer.
He added that in such cases, it is unlikely that anticipatory bail would be granted to the accused.