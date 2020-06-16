CoinDCX launches online learning platform for crypto, blockchain content

BENGALURU: CoinDCX, which claims to be India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched an online platform, DCX Learn, to provide resources for cryptocurrency and blockchain educational content.

The launch of DCX Learn follows the company’s $3-million Series A funding round from private investment firm, Bain Capital, and others, as well as strategic investment of additional $2.5 million from Coinbase Ventures and Polychain Capital.

The launch of DCX Learn comes amid news reports that a government bill to ban cryptocurrency in India has been floated for inter-ministerial consultations by the finance ministry.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the use of the banking system for crypto-related payments in early 2018 but this was struck down by the Supreme Court (SC) in March 2020, leading to a surge in the Indian cryptocurrency market.

“With the potential to accelerate financial inclusion in India, as well as opening gateways to new forms of investing, cryptocurrencies can benefit everyone. However, for Indians to take full advantage of crypto, we need to lay the groundwork through appropriate education," said Sumit Gupta, co-founder & chief executive officer (CEO), CoinDCX.

“…We believe it is our duty to give people the tools needed to unlock the benefits of digital assets, and we are sure that DCX Learn will be vitally important in achieving our goal of onboarding 50 million Indian crypto users," Gupta said.

The DCX Learn platform will provide learning material in form of guides and articles, online courses, interactive lectures and free quizzes, tailored to all levels of crypto users ranging from novice to advanced market participants. Topics on the platform will include blockchain, cryptocurrency, trading, economics and security.

According to CoinDCX, crypto security will be a major focus on the platform providing information and knowledge for safe trading.

“The content available on DCX Learn will also be supported by collaborators from leading global industry thought leaders including CryptoKanoon, CoinCrunch, Inlox Network, Cashaa, and many more to be announced," the company said.

