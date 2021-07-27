There may be coinfection of coronavirus with vector borne diseases during the monsoon season which may impact clinical management and patient outcomes of covid-19, union health ministry warned on Tuesday.

Rains during monsoon increase the risk of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya as well as chances of food, water-borne diseases and other skin infections also occur.

“Greater risk of diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Seasonal Influenza, Leptospirosis, Chikungunya, Enteric fever, etc. co-existing in covid-19 cases. This poses challenges in clinical and laboratory diagnosis of covid-19 may affect clinical management and patient outcomes. We need to be careful to prevent vector borne diseases during the monsoon. Source reduction of mosquito breeding sites should be implemented in all areas at risk of these diseases," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at union health ministry. “Preventive measures against leptospirosis include wearing protective clothing for people at occupational risk and avoiding swimming in contaminated water should be done," said Agarwal.

Government said that in the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown in the rate of decline of average daily Covid cases, which is a cause of concern. However, India reports less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days which is 29,689 new cases in last 24 hours with 415 fresh fatalities.

Agarwal said that there are 54 districts in 12 states and Union Territories, which reported over 10% Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 26.

"The average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5-11 to 38,090 cases between July 21- 27. In the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown/reduction in the rate of decline, which remains an area of concern," Agarwal said. The health ministry data showed that 22 districts in seven states have reported an increasing trend in daily Covid cases for the last four weeks and this is also a cause of concern. There are also eight districts, which were witnessing a decline in positivity rate, but are now seeing a rise in Covid cases, the government said.

Dr Vinod Paul, member health, NITI Aayog, government’s policy think tank cited a study by the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). The study enrolled over 15 lakh doctors and frontline workers and found that Covishield gives 93% protection while there was 98% mortality reduction.

The number of active cases dropped to 3,98,100 and comprises 1.27% of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate improved to 97.39%, Agarwal said adding that the number of active cases dropped by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.73% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33%, the government data showed.

