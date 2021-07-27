"The average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5-11 to 38,090 cases between July 21- 27. In the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown/reduction in the rate of decline, which remains an area of concern," Agarwal said. The health ministry data showed that 22 districts in seven states have reported an increasing trend in daily Covid cases for the last four weeks and this is also a cause of concern. There are also eight districts, which were witnessing a decline in positivity rate, but are now seeing a rise in Covid cases, the government said.