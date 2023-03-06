Co-infection of covid with flu poses new threat: Docs

New Delhi: As India grapples with a surge in H3N2 influenza cases, health officials are raising concerns about the troubling trend of co-infections with covid-19.
Scientists tracking the spread of the influenza virus said there is a need for increased testing amid a sharp rise in ICU admissions, underscoring the severity of the situation.
The symptoms of influenza cases are similar to covid-19 and may last two to three weeks. A top scientist said influenza was suppressed during the covid-19 pandemic as people isolated themselves socially. It is re-emerging after two to three years.
“Covid and influenza H3N2 are circulating simultaneously in the community. Those with covid-19 infection also have H3N2. Right now, every third person is suffering from prolonged cough, mild fever, breathlessness and weakness," a senior scientist at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said, requesting anonymity.
“We got three cases in Delhi, and were suspecting influenza; but the samples tested positive for covid-19," the scientist said.
Queries sent to a spokesperson for the health ministry were not answered till press time.
“When we see trends are going up both in active cases and positivity rate, why has the testing not been increased in proportion? The government should immediately direct Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to increase surveillance and testing," the scientist said.
As of Monday, India reported over 2,901 active covid-19 cases, with the cumulative covid-19 cases climbing to 44.8 million and 530,775 deaths.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, influenza H3N2 is the major cause for current respiratory illness across India. As a result, the research institute has initiated pan-India respiratory surveillance across 30 viral research and diagnostic laboratories. About half of all in-patient severe acute respiratory illnesses and out-patient influenza-like illnesses were found to be H3N2.
“In the last few weeks, we have seen a kind of H3N2 wave and trends are still up. We have also seen patients infected with adenovirus, para influenza and covid-19 in patients. However, H3N2 was in large proportion. In many cases, we have admitted patients to ICUs—even those patients who were vaccinated against influenza. This time, H3N2 has slightly changed its shape and pattern, which needs to be looked at," said Dr Vikas Maurya, head of the pulmonary department at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.
Dr Raj Kumar, head of Patel Chest Institute at Delhi University, said that patients were reporting coughing fits and fever. “The cough remains for more than three weeks. Fortunately, it is not very severe. However, we are testing our patients for both covid and influenza whenever required," Dr Kumar said.
Dr Bobby Bhalotra, a senior respiratory medicine consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the hospital recommends that vulnerable patients get the influenza vaccine to prevent severe infections.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has issued a circular advising people not to misuse antibiotics in case of fever and cough.
