Co-infection of covid with flu poses new threat: Docs

“In the last few weeks, we have seen a kind of H3N2 wave and trends are still up. We have also seen patients infected with adenovirus, para influenza and covid-19 in patients. However, H3N2 was in large proportion. In many cases, we have admitted patients to ICUs—even those patients who were vaccinated against influenza. This time, H3N2 has slightly changed its shape and pattern, which needs to be looked at," said Dr Vikas Maurya, head of the pulmonary department at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.