Coke Studio India stages a comeback with Tamil edition

“So the reason Coke Studio (India) was dormant was that we basically did not do anything over the last eight years—we probably did not have the right strategy. We did not have the right alignment within our teams, with our bottlers. But I think over the last 18 months, and the success of Coke Studio Bangla, has given us the confidence that we can relaunch the property. We just feel that there are going to be some interesting changes in the way we market Coke Studio India and Tamil is probably one of the first pieces of that puzzle. Over the next two to three years, we’re going to have more franchises coming in," Roy said in an interview with Mint.

