Home / News / India /  Coke Studio to start Bharat edition
Back

Coke Studio, the flagship music property backed by The Coca-Cola Company, on Thursday announced the launch Coke Studio Bharat that will see the beverage maker tap talent in India’s smaller towns and cities.

The move marks further build up of the Coke Studio franchise in India that has remained dormant for eight years. It recently announced the launch of Coke Studio Tamil featuring celebrated musicians from the state.

Coke Studio India franchise will see “very considerable" investments from the company, Arnab Roy, vice president, marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia, said in an interview with Mint.

“It is a very big platform for us. It is going to be a big part of the overall marketing budget for brand Coca-Cola," he added. To be sure, India is among the fastest growing markets for brand Coca-Cola globally.

The Bharat season, that is set to premiere on 7 February, is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.

“There is a revolution happening within small town India," Roy said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout