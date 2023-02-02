Coke Studio, the flagship music property backed by The Coca-Cola Company, on Thursday announced the launch Coke Studio Bharat that will see the beverage maker tap talent in India’s smaller towns and cities.

The move marks further build up of the Coke Studio franchise in India that has remained dormant for eight years. It recently announced the launch of Coke Studio Tamil featuring celebrated musicians from the state.

Coke Studio India franchise will see “very considerable" investments from the company, Arnab Roy, vice president, marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia, said in an interview with Mint.

“It is a very big platform for us. It is going to be a big part of the overall marketing budget for brand Coca-Cola," he added. To be sure, India is among the fastest growing markets for brand Coca-Cola globally.

The Bharat season, that is set to premiere on 7 February, is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.

“There is a revolution happening within small town India," Roy said.