Coke Studio to start Bharat edition
- The Bharat season, that is set to premiere on 7 February, is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.
Coke Studio, the flagship music property backed by The Coca-Cola Company, on Thursday announced the launch Coke Studio Bharat that will see the beverage maker tap talent in India’s smaller towns and cities.
