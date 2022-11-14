Cold and flu a bigger threat than COVID this season. Know symptoms to find out

World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently declared that the ‘end the COVID-19’ is already in sight. But, experts have pointed out that, this year, there is a massive spike in the number of RSV and influenza cases. Reports suggest, that hospitalisation rate linked to these two viruses is the highest since 2010 in the United States. Immunologist Scott Hensley told Nature magazine, “It is possible that this year will be sort of the granddaddy of them all in terms of flu."

