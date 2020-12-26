Cold conditions persist in Delhi, temp likely to rise on Monday

Delhites woke up to a cold foggy morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in Delhi remained below five degrees for the fourth consecutive day.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department informed that moderate fog condition is witnessed in isolated pockets of Delhi.

♦ Fog observed at (0530 hours IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab; Dense fog in isolated pockets

over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; and moderate fog in isolated pockets over Haryana,

Chandigarh & Delhi and Bihar. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 26, 2020

It also said, visibility level was less than 500 metres in the city early in the morning.

♦ Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today)(500 meters or less): Amritsar-25; Dibrugarh/Mohanbari, Kailasahar,

Agartala-200; Ambala, Hissar, Delhi Palam, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Tezpur-500. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 26, 2020

"Shallow" fog reduced visibility in the city, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

According to the weather department, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is "dense", 201 and 500 "moderate", and 501 and 1,000 "shallow".

The mercury is likely to increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. Moderate fog is likely during this period, Srivastava said.

Cold wave conditions will return from December 29 onwards, he said.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly but it was still "very poor".

The city's air quality index (AQI) was 324 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 357 on Friday, 423 on Thursday, 433 on Wednesday and 418 on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

A marginal improvement is predicted by Sunday as wind speed picks up under the influence of the WD, Srivastava said.

However, he said, the air quality will dip again, starting Monday, due to predicted high humidity, low wind speed and temperature.

