The IMD forecasts moderate to dense fog in Delhi on December 9, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 27 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall occurred in the capital and surrounding areas, and cold wave conditions are expected in northern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "moderate to dense" fog in Delhi for today (December 9). According to a PTI report, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be about 8 degrees C.

On December 8, the national capital recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature for the winter season at 23.7 degrees C. The report added that Delhi and its neighbouring regions also saw light rainfall in the evening.

On Sunday (December 8), the maximum temperature was "a notch below normal," according to the report, which noted that the temperature recorded on December 7 was 25.4 degrees C, according to IMD data. For the winter season this year (2024), the record lowest maximum temperature was 23.5 degrees C on November 18.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 97 per cent and 68 per cent during the day.

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR On the evening of December 8, rain fell in Delhi (IGI Airport, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlaqabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Deramandi), NCR areas (Noida, Gurugram and Manesar), and Farukhnagar (Haryana).

The weather department predicted more rain in isolated areas of the city over the next 24 hours. Some areas of West Delhi, Outer North Delhi, and Gurugram received rain.

As per the IMD forecast, light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi, including Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Najafgarh, Delhi Cantonment and parts of NCR. “One or two spells of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 12 hours," it said.

Cold Wave to Begin in North India Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that the IMD's latest report also forecasts a cold wave across most of northern India from today (December 9).

"Western disturbance persists over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas... Light to moderate rain is expected in the Himalayas today and tomorrow. Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi," Kumar told ANI.

“Temperatures may rise in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on December 8 and 9. After December 9, the temperature will decrease, and cold wave conditions may develop. The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana," he added.

State-Wise Cold Wave Prediction According to an IMD release, cold wave conditions are expected:

From December 9-14 in west Rajasthan.

From December 11 in Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and west Uttar Pradesh. The IMD defines cold wave conditions as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climatological values for a given location.

AQI in National Capital ‘Very Poor’ Further, the air quality in the national capital has dropped with the temperature, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded to be ‘very poor’ on December 8. It was recorded at 302 at 4 pm on Sunday, according to ANI.

Notably, the Supreme Court had last week permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR, downgrading them to GRAP Stage II in view of improved air quality.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in effect across the region.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)