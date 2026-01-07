Cold wave alert: Chilling winter to remain in Delhi, Rajasthan & other states till Jan 9 – Check full IMD forecast

Chilling winter conditions over Northern and Central Indian states are expected to continue in states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and others till at least January 9, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 2 days and no significant change thereafter for the next 5 days.

IMD cold wave alert In the latest bulletin, IMD predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on January 7.

The weather agency said cold wave conditions are “very likely” in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till January 9; Rajasthan till January 11; Chhattisgarh till January 8.

“Cold wave conditions very likely over Odisha during 07th-09th; Madhya Pradesh on 7th & 8th, Vidarbha, Jharkhand during 06th-08th January 2026,” the IMD added in a tweet.

The IMD has issued a cold wave alert for Jharkhand till January 7. A PTI report said a ‘yellow’ alert was issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Chatra districts.

In Tripura, IMD Agartala predicted a possibility of a dip in minimum temperature over the next three to five days and issued a fog warning. According to ANI, the Tripura government ordered the closure of schools in the state from January 6 to 10 due to extreme cold.

The weather agency said chilly weather will intensify across southern West Bengal over the next two days. PTI report quoting IMD said the cold wave conditions are likely to deepen further in the southern districts of the state, with the mercury falling by another 2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

IMD also forecasted ground frost conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand till January 7.

IMD fog warning The Met Dept issued “dense to very dense” fog alert during morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till January 10; East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh till January 8.

The IMD also said that dense fog conditions are likely during morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan till January 8; West Uttar Pradesh till January 9; Himachal Pradesh till January 10; East Uttar Pradesh during January 9 to 12; Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Odisha till January 7; Bihar till January 12.