Cold wave alert: IMD warns 7 states of severe cold till 12 December; full list of districts on yellow alert

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for 10 December in seven states. These states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IMD stated that these regions may experience severe cold until 10 December. The weather department strongly urged residents to stay warm and remain indoors when possible. They also advised people to look out for children, the elderly, and those in need.

“The prevailing weather conditions indicate the presence of a trough in easterlies lying near the southwest Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric level that is located along longitude 83 °E,” IMD said.

Predicting chilly weather in the coming days, the weather agency in its press release said that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana from 10 to 12 December; Vidarbha on 10 December, Haryana and Marathawada on 11 and 12 December.

Dense foggy mornings are set to accompany icy cold weather in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 10 December, Odisha on 10 and 11 December, East Uttar Pradesh from 10 to 13 December and over Assam and Manipur from 10 to 14 December.

A “fresh feeble Western Disturbance” is expected to bring light rainfall and snowfall at isolated places over the western Himalayan region from 13 December.

The IMD forecasted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures. The plains of Northwest India are expected to experience a 2°C drop over the next two days. Maharashtra will experience a 2°C to 3°C temperature drop over the next three days. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist over the central, eastern, and northern peninsulas, as well as parts of northwest India, until 12 December.

