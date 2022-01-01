Delhi and 7 other states are likely to witness cold wave conditions for the next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Meanwhile, cold day conditions is very likely over Madhya Pradesh. While the temparatures are likely to drop in the east Indian states during next couple of days, mercury is expected to rise a few notches over Gujarat.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the maximum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 notches below normal.

Find the full forecast here:

Cold Wave conditions

Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and over Jammu & Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

Temparature:

Minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-6°C over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and adjoining West UP. During last 24-hours, no significant change has been observed over these areas.

No significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest India very likely during next 2 days & over Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over East India during next 4-5 days.

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over Gujarat during next 3-4 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

Dense Fog:

Dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and northeast India next 2 days.

Dense to very dense fog over Bhatinda (0 m) & Patiala(50m) in Punjab and Ambala(50m) in north Haryana, Pantnagar(50m) in Uttarakhand, Mahabaleshwar(50m) in Madhya Maharashtra.

Moderate fog (visibility 200m) over Karnal in north Haryana, Jhansi in West Uttar Pradesh and Sultanpur in East Uttar Pradesh and Dhubri in Assam.

