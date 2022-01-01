Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, other states
Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days
Listen to this article
Delhi and 7 other states are likely to witness cold wave conditions for the next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Meanwhile, cold day conditions is very likely over Madhya Pradesh. While the temparatures are likely to drop in the east Indian states during next couple of days, mercury is expected to rise a few notches over Gujarat.
In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the maximum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 notches below normal.
Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and over Jammu & Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.
Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.
Temparature:
Minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-6°C over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and adjoining West UP. During last 24-hours, no significant change has been observed over these areas.