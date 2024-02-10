 Cold wave alert in THESE states today; IMD predicts light rainfall for next five days. Check full forecast here | Mint
Cold wave alert in THESE states today; IMD predicts light rainfall for next five days. Check full forecast here

 Livemint

Light to moderate rainfall predicted over Central India and East India for the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold waves observed in isolated pockets of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over Central and East India for next five days. (ANI)Premium
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over Central and East India for next five days. (ANI)

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall over Central India and East India for the next five days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD wrote, “Light to moderate rainfall activity likely over Central India during 10th-13th and East India during 13th-15th February, 2024."

The weather office also observed cold waves in isolated pockets of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the bulletin read. 

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

- Light isolated rainfall/snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th February, 2024.

- Under the influence of a likely formation of trough/cyclonic circulation over central parts of country; isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 10th-14th, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on 10th & 11th; Odisha on 11th & 12th; over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand 12th-15th and Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-15th February, 2024.

- Isolated light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 10th-12th February, 2024.

- Light isolated rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 09th; Tamil Nadu on 12th & 13th; Telangana on 10th & 11th and Kerala on 14th & 15th February.

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature and Cold Wave

- Minimum temperatures are in the range of 5-10°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, plains of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh which are below normal over the region.

- No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over many parts of Northwest, Central & East India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

- Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th and over north Rajasthan & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th & 10th February, 2024.

Published: 10 Feb 2024, 07:21 AM IST
