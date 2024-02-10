Cold wave alert in THESE states today; IMD predicts light rainfall for next five days. Check full forecast here
Light to moderate rainfall predicted over Central India and East India for the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold waves observed in isolated pockets of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall over Central India and East India for the next five days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD wrote, “Light to moderate rainfall activity likely over Central India during 10th-13th and East India during 13th-15th February, 2024."