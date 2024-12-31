Shallow fog covered parts of Delhi on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Pusa. The India Meteorological Department forecasts temperatures between 9 to 11 degrees Celsius and warns of reduced visibility due to fog.

Amid inclement weather conditions, a layer of shallow fog enveloped several parts of the national capital, Delhi, on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded an average temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius as of 8:30 am. The minimum temperature was 9.1 degrees Celsius at Pusa, while Najafgarh recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has forecast that Delhi's minimum temperature will range between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius, with the maximum between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius. It also predicted “shallow fog" on Tuesday, potentially affecting road visibility. Cold Wave Warnings:

In an official release, IMD said that on December 31, cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Cold Day Warnings: The IMD release said cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on December 30. Cold-day conditions are also expected in isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on December 30 and 31.

Additionally, cold day conditions are anticipated in Punjab on December 30 and in Haryana and Chandigarh on December 31. West Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh will experience cold day conditions from December 30 to January 1.

Dense Fog Warnings: Dense fog conditions will likely persist during the late night and early morning hours in isolated areas of Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until December 31.