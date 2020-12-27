Cold wave conditions, dense fog at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

Cold wave conditions, dense fog at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 03:10 PM IST
- Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius
- The weather in the state is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places
Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while some places witnessed dense to very dense fog, the meteorological department here said.
The weather in the state was dry, it said.
Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Allahabad 7.2 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 5.8 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 4.3 degrees Celsius and Fursatganj 3.1 degrees Celsius.
Meerut recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 5 degrees Celsius in Banda, Muzaffarnagar and Najibabad.
The weather in the state is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning for the next three days, the MeT department said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
