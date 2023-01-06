Cold Wave conditions in India: See state-wise updates here

Delhi: The Meteorological (MeT) Department had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday. As per IMD's latest updates, on Friday, Ayanagar in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degree celsius while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degree celsius and Delhi Ridge recorded 3.3 degree celsius. The national capital on Thursday recorded season's lowest temperature. IMD said that Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3 Degree Celsius while Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 Degree Celsius. Ayanagar recorded the lowest temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. The Delhi Airport on Thursday night issued a fog alert for all passengers. All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added. The prevailing cold conditions pushed Delhi's peak power demand to a record high of 5,247 MW on Thursday morning, more than the peaks during winters in the past two years, officials told PTI.

