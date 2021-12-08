India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts significant drop in temperature in parts of Northwest, west and Central India and cold wave conditions in some region. Meanwhile, three states are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

Full forecast here:

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan: The weather agency said, with the gradual eastwards movement of the trough, fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest, west and Central India leading to cold wave conditions over north Rajasthan during next 3 days.

Heavy rains in 3 states: A trough in easterlies runs from Southwest Bay of Bengal to central parts of north Bay of Bengal in lower levels. With the westwards movement of the trough, rainfall activity is likely to increase over east peninsular coast during 08th-09th Dec and over Odisha on 09th Dec.

Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over coastal Tamilnadu on 08th & 09th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 09th December, 2021.

Dense fog in NE India: Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Northeast India during next 2 days.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days, the Met office said.

Cold northwesterly wind will commence from Friday after a Western Disturbance affecting the hilly region recedes, causing the minimum temperature to drop by two to three degrees Celsius, it added.

