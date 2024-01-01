Cold wave conditions likely in THESE states starting this week

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Monday it is expected that the temperature might drop between January 5 and January 11 during the night. "It may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India..." IMD Director General Mrutynjay Mohapatra said.

"Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh...," Mohapatra warned. He added that there was also a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea leading to clouds over areas in Lakshadweep and Maldives Islands.

Meanwhile, the press release issued by the IMD on Monday said cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days and decrease thereafter.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions (are) very likely in many parts over Punjab, Haryana on January 1 and 2; in some parts on January 3," the IMD said. The weather department also predicted cold day conditions in isolated pockets on January 4 and 5.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely in some parts over Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on January 1 and 2," the IMD added. "Cold Day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan during January 1-3 and over Madhya Pradesh on January 2 and over West Rajasthan on January 3, 2024," it said.

However, below-normal cold wave days are expected over most parts of central India during the month of January 2024, the IMD said.

During the next three days, the IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep, along with likely strong winds up to 40-50 kmph. The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea.

Addressing a press conference monthly forecast for January, Mrutynjay Mohapatra also forecast normal rainfall during the January-February-March period, raising expectations for a better wheat crop during the rabi season.

Mohapatra said 2023 was the second warmest year since 1901 as the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.65 degrees Celsius above normal. The warmest year since 1901 was 2016 when the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.710 degrees Celsius above normal.

(With inputs from PTI)

