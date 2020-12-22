Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD
Unlike a cold day, a cold wave is created due to wind chill which brings down the actual minimum temperature depending upon the wind speed.

Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST PTI

Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi over the next four days as the minimum temperature is expected to drop to three to four degrees Celsius, the IMD said

NEW DELHI : Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi over the next four days as the minimum temperature is expected to drop to three to four degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi over the next four days as the minimum temperature is expected to drop to three to four degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Moderate to dense fog is also expected during the period, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Moderate to dense fog is also expected during the period, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said. 

The observatory had recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest this season so far.

The minimum temperature had increased slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius on Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. 

The maximum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.  

“After the WD withdraws on Tuesday, the temperatures are expected to drop again," Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said. 

The Western Disturbance led to light to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, he said.  

Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the upper Himalayan region from December 26, Palawat said.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

According to the IMD, “very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is “dense", 201 and 500 “moderate", and 501 and 1,000 “shallow".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.