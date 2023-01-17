India Meteorological Department has said that the cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19. This comes as two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on 18 January and another on 20 January, IMD said.
As per IMD, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18, 2023. Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfall is now fall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 18-20 January 2023.
Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20 January and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 January.
Under its influence, light-moderate scattered/fairly widespread Moderate rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 20-24 January. Light-moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also predicted over plains of northwest India on 22-24 January .
Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India till January 17 morning; no significant change till 18 January and rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21 2023. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of East India till 18 January and no significant change thereafter. No considerable change um temperatures are very likely over Gujarat state by 18 January and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during the next 4-5 days.
Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi till 18 January and after that in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on 19 January; Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during 17-19 January; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on January 17-18, 2023.
Ground Frost conditions in isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on January, 17-18 2023.
Dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16-18 January, Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 16-18 January, over Bihar from16-19 January, over Odisha on 16 and 17 January and over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during 16-20 January 2023.
Cold Day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh on 16 January; over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16-17 January 2023.
