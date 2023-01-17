Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India till January 17 morning; no significant change till 18 January and rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21 2023. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of East India till 18 January and no significant change thereafter. No considerable change um temperatures are very likely over Gujarat state by 18 January and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during the next 4-5 days.