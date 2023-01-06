Cold wave conditions over northwest India may subside after 24 hours: IMD

Amid several parts of north India feeling the cold and dense fog, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 6 January predicted that cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India may subside after 24 hours.
Apart from this, the IMD predicted that in the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog conditions will be persistent over many parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh. However, the intensity and distribution may decrease thereafter, it added.
Among other details, the IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over western Himalayan region during 7-9 January, citing western disturbance trough in middle tropospheric westerly winds along the region.
Also, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are most likely over western Himalayan region during 10-13 January and light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains during 11-13 January, said the weather department.
Earlier in the day, the IMD said dense fog blanketed several parts of north India and the situation would continue in the coming weeks and cold wave conditions will continue over northwest India during next 3 days i.e. till 6 January and decrease in intensity thereafter.
On 6 January, Delhi recorded a cold wave with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0°C and Delhi Ridge recorded 3.3°C said IMD. On Thursday, Delhi logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius -- the lowest in January in two years -- making it cooler than several hill stations.
