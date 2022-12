India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday that cold wave conditions have intensified in Kashmir as the mercury fell across the Valley and settled several notches below the freezing point. However, most north Indian states are seeing a slight relief from the cold wave conditions. But, the weather office predicts that the month of January will be chillier.

Meanwhile, Fog duration and intensity has significantly reduced in north India. In an official statement, the IMD said, "As forecast, fog duration, intensity and areas it covered, have been significantly reduced today morning across north India including over NCR Delhi."

It further said that the airports in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh have seen shallow fog whereas Pathankot, Jammu, and Amritsar will continue to have dense fog today.

Check full forecast here: