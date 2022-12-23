Cold wave, dense fog engulf North India, temperature to further go down2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM IST
There is a probability of intense fog in Delhi-NCR on December 23-24.
As Chandigarh's minimum temperature dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, dense fog covered the city. On the other hand, for the next two to three days, Delhi-NCR is anticipated to have dense fog as Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan may encounter cold wave conditions and a 1-2 degree drop in temperature, according to Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.